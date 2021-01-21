ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PBSFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.01. 4,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

