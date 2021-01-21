ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 59293758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

