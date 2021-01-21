ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.07

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.07 and traded as high as $42.35. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 194,084 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

