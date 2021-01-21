Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Position Trimmed by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Proofpoint by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFPT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.48. 4,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,884. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,648. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

