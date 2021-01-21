Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.34. 2,976,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

