Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading Up 16.6%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) shares were up 16.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 903,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 776,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of analysts have commented on PROG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Damon Silvestry bought 63,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at $664,016.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 4,128,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949. Company insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the third quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

