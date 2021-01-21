Profit Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,899.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,759.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,620.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

