Profit Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,005 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.