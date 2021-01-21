Principal Financial Group (PFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

