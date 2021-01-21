Principal Financial Group (PFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFG stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

