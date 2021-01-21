PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

