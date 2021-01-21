Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 2,205,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,541,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

PVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Pretium Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.