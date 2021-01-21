Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth about $12,600,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 39.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

