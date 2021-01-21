Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINC. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

