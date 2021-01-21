Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Premier by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

