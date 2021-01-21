PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.55-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.53. 1,722,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,471. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.43. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.42.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

