PPG Industries, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.67 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.64. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.