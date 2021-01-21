PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Announces $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $145.20. 5,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,806. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average of $130.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

