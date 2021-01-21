Power Ledger (POWR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $46.28 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00061706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00544725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00041087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,206.20 or 0.03856207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

