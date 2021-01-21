Power Ledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.12

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $50.12 million and $9.98 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Power Ledger

POWR is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

