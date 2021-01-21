Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

NYSE POR opened at $41.97 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2,645.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 677,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 652,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 375,845 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,618,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

