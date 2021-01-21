Populous 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.74 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $45.36 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00061876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.08 or 0.00548621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.24 or 0.03861123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

