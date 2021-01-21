PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.64

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 363989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Get PolyOne alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 242,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PolyOne by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PolyOne by 253.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PolyOne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.