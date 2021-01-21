Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PS shares. Raymond James cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. 9,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,319 shares of company stock worth $762,319. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after buying an additional 756,777 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after buying an additional 515,014 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,551,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after buying an additional 209,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,797,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

