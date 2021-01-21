Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.58 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.32 EPS.
PLXS stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 171,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
