Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.58 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.32 EPS.

PLXS stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 171,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

