PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Tops $43,991.53

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $43,991.53 and $46.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00534110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.11 or 0.03829816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

