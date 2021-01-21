Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 68,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

