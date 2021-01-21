Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. 1,885,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,661,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

