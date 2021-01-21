Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $132.13 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 129.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

