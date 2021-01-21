Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,348,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,876,000 after acquiring an additional 261,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 195,734 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

