Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $35.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PING. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,134,540 shares of company stock valued at $136,354,371. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.