Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 666 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Progressive by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.40.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.