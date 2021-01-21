Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,393 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,781. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

