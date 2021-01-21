Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,846,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,854. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

