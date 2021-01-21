Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Linde by 104.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 912.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 429,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 190.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.62. 12,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.44. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.