Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.