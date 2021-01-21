Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.6% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $160.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,561. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $170.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.