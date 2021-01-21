Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 5,136 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $330,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHR opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $66.69.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

