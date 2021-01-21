Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells $351,285.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 5,500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $351,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.18. 336,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,467. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

