Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig Sells 59,986 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Chaim Indig sold 75,122 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $4,718,412.82.

NYSE:PHR opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $20,301,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 50.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2,174.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $7,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

