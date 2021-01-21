Phoneum (PHT) Market Capitalization Tops $84,207.02

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Phoneum token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $84,207.02 and approximately $334.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.00543844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.80 or 0.03846477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Phoneum Token Profile

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

