Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,175 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.9% of Pendal Group Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $281,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,874,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,705,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,906,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

PM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,236. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

