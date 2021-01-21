Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 169,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 36,317 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

