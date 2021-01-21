PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.33

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $22.83. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 17,207 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,554,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 230,585 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

