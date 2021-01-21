Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.40

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €188.40 ($221.65) and last traded at €190.20 ($223.76), with a volume of 5747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €188.40 ($221.65).

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFV shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.50 ($152.35) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €138.38 ($162.79).

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €162.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €165.83.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

