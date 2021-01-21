PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading Down 12.7% Following Weak Earnings

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price traded down 12.7% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $30.03 and last traded at $30.33. 2,484,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 762,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. PetMed Express’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 130,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

