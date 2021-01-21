Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.14

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 5051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$9.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

