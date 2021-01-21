Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.14

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 5051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$9.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

