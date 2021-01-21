Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0115 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years.

NYSE PBT opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.33% and a return on equity of 3,450.03%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

