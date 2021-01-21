Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.51 million.Perion Network also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.82 EPS.

Perion Network stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $374.83 million, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

