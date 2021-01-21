Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 50,699 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,699 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of NovoCure worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,451,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,330,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NovoCure by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.31 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $182.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,938 shares of company stock worth $44,561,866. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

